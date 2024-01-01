Will you get into Northwestern Oklahoma State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into NWOSU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NWOSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

NWOSU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into NWOSU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Northwestern Oklahoma State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 20.0 Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for NWOSU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at NWOSU is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

NWOSU does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.