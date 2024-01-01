Will you get into Northwestern Oklahoma State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into NWOSU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NWOSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
NWOSU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into NWOSU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Northwestern Oklahoma State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|20.0
|Average GPA
|3.3
Is your high school GPA good enough for NWOSU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at NWOSU is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
NWOSU does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into NWOSU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Northwestern Oklahoma State University
-
Will I get into NWOSU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Northwestern Oklahoma State University
-
Will I get into NWOSU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Northwestern Oklahoma State University
-
Will I get into NWOSU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Northwestern Oklahoma State University
-
Will I get into NWOSU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Northwestern Oklahoma State University
-
Will I get into NWOSU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Northwestern Oklahoma State University
-
Will I get into NWOSU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Northwestern Oklahoma State University
-
Will I get into NWOSU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Northwestern Oklahoma State University