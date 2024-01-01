Will you get into Notre Dame de Namur University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into NDNU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NDNU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
NDNU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into NDNU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Notre Dame de Namur University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|920.0
|Average ACT
|18.5
|Average GPA
|3.09
Is your high school GPA good enough for NDNU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at NDNU is 3.09 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. NDNU is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into NDNU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 84% chance of getting accepted at Notre Dame de Namur University
Will I get into NDNU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Notre Dame de Namur University
Will I get into NDNU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Notre Dame de Namur University
Will I get into NDNU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 89% chance of getting accepted at Notre Dame de Namur University
Will I get into NDNU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Notre Dame de Namur University
Will I get into NDNU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Notre Dame de Namur University
Will I get into NDNU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Notre Dame de Namur University
Will I get into NDNU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Notre Dame de Namur University