Will you get into Nova Southeastern University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Nova Southeastern University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Nova Southeastern University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Nova Southeastern University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Nova Southeastern University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Nova Southeastern University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1102.5
|Average ACT
|25.5
|Average GPA
|4.0
Is your high school GPA good enough for Nova Southeastern University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Nova Southeastern University is 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Nova Southeastern University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
