To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Nova Southeastern University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Nova Southeastern University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Nova Southeastern University.

School Average Average SAT 1102.5 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 4.0

Is your high school GPA good enough for Nova Southeastern University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Nova Southeastern University is 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Nova Southeastern University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.