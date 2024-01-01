Will you get into Oakland City University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Oakland City University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Oakland City University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Oakland City University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Oakland City University.

School Average Average SAT 920.0 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 3.29

Is your high school GPA good enough for Oakland City University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Oakland City University is 3.29 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Oakland City University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.