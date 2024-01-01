Will you get into Oregon Institute of Technology?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into OIT.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for OIT’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

OIT Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into OIT.

For a more detailed breakdown of Oregon Institute of Technology admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1045.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.49

Is your high school GPA good enough for OIT?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at OIT is 3.49 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and OIT is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.