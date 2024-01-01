Will you get into Oregon Institute of Technology?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into OIT.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for OIT’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
OIT Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into OIT.
For a more detailed breakdown of Oregon Institute of Technology admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1045.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.49
Is your high school GPA good enough for OIT?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at OIT is 3.49 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and OIT is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into OIT with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Oregon Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into OIT with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Oregon Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into OIT with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Oregon Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into OIT with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Oregon Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into OIT with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Oregon Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into OIT with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Oregon Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into OIT with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Oregon Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into OIT with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Oregon Institute of Technology