Will you get into Pine Manor College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Pine Manor College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Pine Manor College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Pine Manor College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Pine Manor College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Pine Manor College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|775.0
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|2.72
Is your high school GPA good enough for Pine Manor College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Pine Manor College is 2.72 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Pine Manor College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Pine Manor College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Pine Manor College
Will I get into Pine Manor College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 85% chance of getting accepted at Pine Manor College
Will I get into Pine Manor College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 79% chance of getting accepted at Pine Manor College
Will I get into Pine Manor College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Pine Manor College
Will I get into Pine Manor College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Pine Manor College
Will I get into Pine Manor College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Pine Manor College
Will I get into Pine Manor College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Pine Manor College
Will I get into Pine Manor College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Pine Manor College