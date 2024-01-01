Will you get into Pine Manor College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Pine Manor College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Pine Manor College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Pine Manor College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Pine Manor College.

School Average Average SAT 775.0 Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.72

Is your high school GPA good enough for Pine Manor College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Pine Manor College is 2.72 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Pine Manor College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.