Regent University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Regent University.

School Average Average SAT 1045.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.51

Is your high school GPA good enough for Regent University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Regent University is 3.51 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Regent University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.