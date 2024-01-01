Will you get into Regent University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Regent University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Regent University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Regent University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Regent University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Regent University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1045.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.51
Is your high school GPA good enough for Regent University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Regent University is 3.51 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Regent University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Regent University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Regent University
Will I get into Regent University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Regent University
Will I get into Regent University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Regent University
Will I get into Regent University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Regent University
Will I get into Regent University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Regent University
Will I get into Regent University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Regent University
Will I get into Regent University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Regent University
Will I get into Regent University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Regent University