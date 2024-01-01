Will you get into Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into RPI Rensselaer.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for RPI Rensselaer’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
RPI Rensselaer Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into RPI Rensselaer.
For a more detailed breakdown of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute admissions requirements read here.
|Average SAT
|1385.0
|Average ACT
|30.0
|Average GPA
|3.91
Is your high school GPA good enough for RPI Rensselaer?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at RPI Rensselaer is 3.91 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and RPI Rensselaer is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into RPI Rensselaer with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Will I get into RPI Rensselaer with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Will I get into RPI Rensselaer with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Will I get into RPI Rensselaer with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Will I get into RPI Rensselaer with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Will I get into RPI Rensselaer with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Will I get into RPI Rensselaer with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Will I get into RPI Rensselaer with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute