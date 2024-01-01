Will you get into Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into RPI Rensselaer.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for RPI Rensselaer’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

RPI Rensselaer Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into RPI Rensselaer.

For a more detailed breakdown of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1385.0 Average ACT 30.0 Average GPA 3.91

Is your high school GPA good enough for RPI Rensselaer?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at RPI Rensselaer is 3.91 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and RPI Rensselaer is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.