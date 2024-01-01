Will you get into Howard University ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into HU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for HU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
HU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into HU.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1105.0
|Average ACT
|24.0
|Average GPA
|3.55
Is your high school GPA good enough for HU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at HU is 3.55 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and HU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into HU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Howard University
Will I get into HU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Howard University
Will I get into HU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Howard University
Will I get into HU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Howard University
Will I get into HU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Howard University
Will I get into HU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Howard University
Will I get into HU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Howard University
Will I get into HU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Howard University