Will you get into Howard University ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into HU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for HU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

HU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into HU.

School Average Average SAT 1105.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.55

Is your high school GPA good enough for HU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at HU is 3.55 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and HU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.