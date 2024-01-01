Will you get into The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)?

TCNJ Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into TCNJ.

School Average Average SAT 1215.0 Average ACT 28.0 Average GPA 3.66

Is your high school GPA good enough for TCNJ?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at TCNJ is 3.66 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and TCNJ is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.