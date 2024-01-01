Will you get into The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into TCNJ.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for TCNJ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
TCNJ Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into TCNJ.
For a more detailed breakdown of The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) admissions requirements read here.
|Average SAT
|1215.0
|Average ACT
|28.0
|Average GPA
|3.66
Is your high school GPA good enough for TCNJ?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at TCNJ is 3.66 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and TCNJ is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into TCNJ with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)
Will I get into TCNJ with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)
Will I get into TCNJ with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)
Will I get into TCNJ with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)
Will I get into TCNJ with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)
Will I get into TCNJ with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)
Will I get into TCNJ with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)
Will I get into TCNJ with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)