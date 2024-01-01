Will you get into Ramapo College ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Ramapo College .

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Ramapo College ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Ramapo College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Ramapo College .

For a more detailed breakdown of Ramapo College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1095.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.42

Is your high school GPA good enough for Ramapo College ?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Ramapo College is 3.42 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Ramapo College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.