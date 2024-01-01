Will you get into Roosevelt University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Roosevelt University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Roosevelt University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Roosevelt University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Roosevelt University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Roosevelt University admissions requirements read here.
|Average SAT
|1092.5
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.49
Is your high school GPA good enough for Roosevelt University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Roosevelt University is 3.49 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Roosevelt University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Roosevelt University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Roosevelt University
Will I get into Roosevelt University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Roosevelt University
Will I get into Roosevelt University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Roosevelt University
Will I get into Roosevelt University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Roosevelt University
Will I get into Roosevelt University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Roosevelt University
Will I get into Roosevelt University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Roosevelt University
Will I get into Roosevelt University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Roosevelt University
Will I get into Roosevelt University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Roosevelt University