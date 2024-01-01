Will you get into Rust College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Rust College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Rust College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Rust College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Rust College.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 16.0 Average GPA 2.74

Is your high school GPA good enough for Rust College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Rust College is 2.74 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Rust College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.