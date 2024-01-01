Will you get into Saint Leo University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into St. Leo University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for St. Leo University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

St. Leo University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into St. Leo University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Saint Leo University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.49

Is your high school GPA good enough for St. Leo University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at St. Leo University is 3.49 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and St. Leo University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.