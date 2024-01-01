Will you get into Saint Louis Christian College?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Saint Louis Christian College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Saint Louis Christian College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Saint Louis Christian College.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 2.97

Is your high school GPA good enough for Saint Louis Christian College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Saint Louis Christian College is 2.97 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Saint Louis Christian College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.