Saint Louis Christian College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Saint Louis Christian College. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Saint Louis Christian College.

Saint Louis Christian College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Saint Louis Christian College, 47.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Saint Louis Christian College, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Saint Louis Christian College? Saint Louis Christian College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Saint Louis Christian College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Saint Louis Christian College requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Saint Louis Christian College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Saint Louis Christian College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 17 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 11 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Saint Louis Christian College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Saint Louis Christian College received 43 transfer applicants. The school accepted 40 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Saint Louis Christian College is 93.02%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Saint Louis Christian College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Saint Louis Christian College transfer GPA requirements? Saint Louis Christian College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Saint Louis Christian College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Saint Louis Christian College Saint Louis Christian College has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Saint Louis Christian College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Saint Louis Christian College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Florissant... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Saint Louis Christian College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Saint Louis Christian College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Saint Louis Christian College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Saint Louis Christian College website for more info.

Saint Louis Christian College accepts 93.02% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Saint Louis Christian College, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.97 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.09. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Saint Louis Christian College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 430 590 510 SAT Reading 430 610 520 2018 Total SAT Score 860 1200 1030 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 21 22 21 ACT Reading 15 21 18 2018 Total ACT Score 36 43 39 Saint Louis Christian College’s average SAT score is 1030. To be a competitive applicant for Saint Louis Christian College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

