Saint Mary's College of California Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Saint Mary's College of California.

For a more detailed breakdown of Saint Mary's College of California admissions requirements read here.

School Average

SAT
1016.0 - 1230.0
ACT
22.0 - 27.0
GPA
3.54

Will you get into Saint Mary's College of California?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Saint Mary's College of California.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Saint Mary's College of California’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2025.

Is your high school GPA good enough for Saint Mary's College of California?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Saint Mary's College of California is 3.54 on a 4.0 scale. (You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Saint Mary's College of California is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.

Common SAT Questions and Comparisons

Will I get into St. Marys College of California with a 1400 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Saint Mary's College of California

Will I get into St. Marys College of California with a 1200 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Saint Mary's College of California

Will I get into St. Marys College of California with a 1100 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Saint Mary's College of California

Will I get into St. Marys College of California with a 3.9 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Saint Mary's College of California

Will I get into St. Marys College of California with a 3.5 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Saint Mary's College of California

Will I get into St. Marys College of California with a 3.2 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Saint Mary's College of California

Will I get into St. Marys College of California with a 3.0 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Saint Mary's College of California

Will I get into St. Marys College of California with a 2.5 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Saint Mary's College of California

