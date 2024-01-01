Will you get accepted?

Saint Mary's College of California Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Saint Mary's College of California chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At St. Marys College of California, 6.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Saint Mary's College of California, click here

What are the transfer requirements for St. Marys College of California? St. Marys College of California requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of Some In addition to the above requirements, St. Marys College of California also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. St. Marys College of California requires a minimum of 23 credits.

What are Saint Mary's College of California’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down St. Marys College of California transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Saint Mary's College of California’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, St. Marys College of California received 605 transfer applicants. The school accepted 427 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for St. Marys College of California is 70.58%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into St. Marys College of California. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Saint Mary's College of California transfer GPA requirements? St. Marys College of California requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, St. Marys College of California requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.3.

Additional Transfer Info for St. Marys College of California St. Marys College of California has noted the additional policies: Completion of algebra and geometry with minimum grade of "C" required..

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to St. Marys College of California. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Moraga... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at St. Marys College of California is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into St. Marys College of California Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the St. Marys College of California website for more info.

St. Marys College of California accepts 70.58% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into St. Marys College of California, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.54 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.68. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of St. Marys College of California students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 470 570 520 SAT Reading 480 590 535 2018 Total SAT Score 950 1160 1055 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 27 23 ACT Reading 22 28 25 2018 Total ACT Score 42 55 48 Saint Mary's College of California’s average SAT score is 1055. To be a competitive applicant for Saint Mary's College of California your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

