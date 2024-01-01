Will you get into Savannah State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Savannah State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Savannah State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Savannah State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Savannah State University.

School Average Average SAT 845.0 Average ACT 17.5 Average GPA 2.77

Is your high school GPA good enough for Savannah State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Savannah State University is 2.77 on a 4.0 scale.

Savannah State University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.