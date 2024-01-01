Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Savannah State University

Will you enjoy Savannah State University as a transfer student?

Savannah State University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Savannah State University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Savannah State University.

Savannah State University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Savannah State University, 18.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Savannah State University, click here

Can you transfer into Savannah State University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Savannah State University? Savannah State University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Savannah State University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Savannah State University requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Savannah State University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Savannah State University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline one week after first day of class Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline one week after first day of class Summer Transfer Deadline one week after first day of class Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Savannah State University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Savannah State University received 297 transfer applicants. The school accepted 257 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Savannah State University is 86.53%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Savannah State University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Savannah State University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 257 accepted transfer students, 217 students enrolled - that means the yield was 84.44%. Savannah State University accepts 87 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Savannah State University transfer GPA requirements? Savannah State University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Savannah State University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Savannah State University Savannah State University has noted the additional policies: Transfer applicants must have completed at least two college-level English courses and one college math course with a minimum grade of "C.".

Will you enjoy transferring to Savannah State University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Savannah State University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Savannah... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Savannah State University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Savannah State University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Savannah State University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Savannah State University website for more info.

Savannah State University accepts 86.53% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Savannah State University, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.77 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 2.88. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Savannah State University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 370 440 405 SAT Reading 380 440 410 2018 Total SAT Score 750 880 815 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 15 17 16 ACT Reading 14 18 16 2018 Total ACT Score 29 35 32 Savannah State University’s average SAT score is 815. To be a competitive applicant for Savannah State University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Savannah State University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College