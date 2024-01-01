Will you get into Seattle Pacific University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SPU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SPU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
SPU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into SPU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Seattle Pacific University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1135.0
|Average ACT
|25.5
|Average GPA
|3.69
Is your high school GPA good enough for SPU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at SPU is 3.69 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and SPU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into SPU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Seattle Pacific University
Will I get into SPU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Seattle Pacific University
Will I get into SPU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Seattle Pacific University
Will I get into SPU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Seattle Pacific University
Will I get into SPU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Seattle Pacific University
Will I get into SPU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Seattle Pacific University
Will I get into SPU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Seattle Pacific University
Will I get into SPU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Seattle Pacific University