Will you get into Seattle Pacific University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SPU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SPU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

SPU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into SPU.

School Average Average SAT 1135.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.69

Is your high school GPA good enough for SPU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at SPU is 3.69 on a 4.0 scale.

high school a GPA

This is a solid GPA, and SPU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.