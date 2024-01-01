Will you get into Seattle University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Seattle U’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Seattle U Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Seattle U.

School Average Average SAT 1170.0 Average ACT 27.0 Average GPA 3.62

Is your high school GPA good enough for Seattle U?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Seattle U is 3.62 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Seattle U is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.