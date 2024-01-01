Will you get into Seattle University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Seattle U.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Seattle U’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Seattle U Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Seattle U.
For a more detailed breakdown of Seattle University admissions requirements read here.
|Average SAT
|1170.0
|Average ACT
|27.0
|Average GPA
|3.62
Is your high school GPA good enough for Seattle U?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Seattle U is 3.62 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Seattle U is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Seattle U with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Seattle University
Will I get into Seattle U with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Seattle University
Will I get into Seattle U with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Seattle University
Will I get into Seattle U with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Seattle University
Will I get into Seattle U with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Seattle University
Will I get into Seattle U with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Seattle University
Will I get into Seattle U with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at Seattle University
Will I get into Seattle U with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Seattle University