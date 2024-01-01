Will you get into Shaw University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Shaw University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Shaw University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Shaw University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Shaw University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Shaw University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.58

Is your high school GPA good enough for Shaw University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Shaw University is 2.58 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Shaw University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.