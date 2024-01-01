Will you get into Sonoma State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Sonoma State University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Sonoma State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Sonoma State University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Sonoma State University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Sonoma State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|990.0
|Average ACT
|21.5
|Average GPA
|3.22
Is your high school GPA good enough for Sonoma State University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Sonoma State University is 3.22 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Sonoma State University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Sonoma State University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 79% chance of getting accepted at Sonoma State University
Will I get into Sonoma State University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Sonoma State University
Will I get into Sonoma State University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Sonoma State University
Will I get into Sonoma State University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at Sonoma State University
Will I get into Sonoma State University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Sonoma State University
Will I get into Sonoma State University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Sonoma State University
Will I get into Sonoma State University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Sonoma State University
Will I get into Sonoma State University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 16% chance of getting accepted at Sonoma State University