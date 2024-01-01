Will you get into Spring Hill College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Springhill.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Springhill’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Springhill Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Springhill.

For a more detailed breakdown of Spring Hill College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1095.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.57

Is your high school GPA good enough for Springhill?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Springhill is 3.57 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Springhill is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.