Will you get into Spring Hill College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Springhill.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Springhill’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Springhill Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Springhill.
For a more detailed breakdown of Spring Hill College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1095.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.57
Is your high school GPA good enough for Springhill?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Springhill is 3.57 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Springhill is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Springhill with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Spring Hill College
Will I get into Springhill with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Spring Hill College
Will I get into Springhill with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Spring Hill College
Will I get into Springhill with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Spring Hill College
Will I get into Springhill with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Spring Hill College
Will I get into Springhill with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Spring Hill College
Will I get into Springhill with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Spring Hill College
Will I get into Springhill with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Spring Hill College