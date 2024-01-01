Will you get into SUNY College at Geneseo?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SUNY Geneseo.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SUNY Geneseo’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
SUNY Geneseo Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into SUNY Geneseo.
For a more detailed breakdown of SUNY College at Geneseo admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1195.0
|Average ACT
|27.0
|Average GPA
|3.61
Is your high school GPA good enough for SUNY Geneseo?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at SUNY Geneseo is 3.61 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and SUNY Geneseo is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into SUNY Geneseo with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College at Geneseo
Will I get into SUNY Geneseo with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College at Geneseo
Will I get into SUNY Geneseo with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College at Geneseo
Will I get into SUNY Geneseo with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College at Geneseo
Will I get into SUNY Geneseo with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College at Geneseo
Will I get into SUNY Geneseo with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College at Geneseo
Will I get into SUNY Geneseo with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College at Geneseo
Will I get into SUNY Geneseo with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College at Geneseo