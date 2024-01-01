Will you get into SUNY College at Geneseo?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SUNY Geneseo.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SUNY Geneseo’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

SUNY Geneseo Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into SUNY Geneseo.

For a more detailed breakdown of SUNY College at Geneseo admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1195.0 Average ACT 27.0 Average GPA 3.61

Is your high school GPA good enough for SUNY Geneseo?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at SUNY Geneseo is 3.61 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and SUNY Geneseo is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.