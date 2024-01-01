Will you get into Mercy College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mercy.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mercy’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Mercy Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mercy.

For a more detailed breakdown of Mercy College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.99

Is your high school GPA good enough for Mercy?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mercy is 2.99 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Mercy is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.