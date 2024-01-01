Will you get into Morgan State University (MSU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Morgan State University (MSU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Morgan State University (MSU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Morgan State University (MSU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Morgan State University (MSU).
For a more detailed breakdown of Morgan State University (MSU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|885.0
|Average ACT
|17.5
|Average GPA
|2.98
Is your high school GPA good enough for Morgan State University (MSU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Morgan State University (MSU) is 2.98 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Morgan State University (MSU) is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Morgan State University (MSU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 86% chance of getting accepted at Morgan State University (MSU)
-
Will I get into Morgan State University (MSU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Morgan State University (MSU)
-
Will I get into Morgan State University (MSU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Morgan State University (MSU)
-
Will I get into Morgan State University (MSU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Morgan State University (MSU)
-
Will I get into Morgan State University (MSU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Morgan State University (MSU)
-
Will I get into Morgan State University (MSU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Morgan State University (MSU)
-
Will I get into Morgan State University (MSU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Morgan State University (MSU)
-
Will I get into Morgan State University (MSU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Morgan State University (MSU)