Morgan State University (MSU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Morgan State University (MSU).

School Average Average SAT 885.0 Average ACT 17.5 Average GPA 2.98

Is your high school GPA good enough for Morgan State University (MSU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Morgan State University (MSU) is 2.98 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Morgan State University (MSU) is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.