Will you get into Hofstra University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Hofstra University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Hofstra University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Hofstra University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Hofstra University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Hofstra University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.64
Is your high school GPA good enough for Hofstra University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Hofstra University is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Hofstra University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Hofstra University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Hofstra University
-
Will I get into Hofstra University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Hofstra University
-
Will I get into Hofstra University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Hofstra University
-
Will I get into Hofstra University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Hofstra University
-
Will I get into Hofstra University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Hofstra University
-
Will I get into Hofstra University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Hofstra University
-
Will I get into Hofstra University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Hofstra University
-
Will I get into Hofstra University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Hofstra University