Will you get into Hofstra University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Hofstra University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Hofstra University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Hofstra University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Hofstra University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Hofstra University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.64

Is your high school GPA good enough for Hofstra University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Hofstra University is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Hofstra University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.