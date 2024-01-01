Will you get into Adelphi University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Adelphi University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Adelphi University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Adelphi University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Adelphi University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Adelphi University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1115.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.52
Is your high school GPA good enough for Adelphi University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Adelphi University is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Adelphi University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Adelphi University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Adelphi University
-
Will I get into Adelphi University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Adelphi University
-
Will I get into Adelphi University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Adelphi University
-
Will I get into Adelphi University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Adelphi University
-
Will I get into Adelphi University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Adelphi University
-
Will I get into Adelphi University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Adelphi University
-
Will I get into Adelphi University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Adelphi University
-
Will I get into Adelphi University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Adelphi University