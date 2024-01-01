Will you get into Adelphi University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Adelphi University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Adelphi University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Adelphi University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Adelphi University.

School Average Average SAT 1115.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.52

Is your high school GPA good enough for Adelphi University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Adelphi University is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Adelphi University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.