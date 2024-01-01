Will you get into Loyola University Maryland ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Loyola University Maryland .

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Loyola University Maryland ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Loyola University Maryland Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Loyola University Maryland .

For a more detailed breakdown of Loyola University Maryland admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for Loyola University Maryland ?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Loyola University Maryland is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Loyola University Maryland is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.