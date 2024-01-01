Will you get into SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into ESF.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for ESF’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

ESF Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into ESF.

School Average Average SAT 1210.0 Average ACT 27.0 Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for ESF?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at ESF is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and ESF is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.