Will you get into SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into ESF.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for ESF’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
ESF Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into ESF.
For a more detailed breakdown of SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1210.0
|Average ACT
|27.0
|Average GPA
|3.5
Is your high school GPA good enough for ESF?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at ESF is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and ESF is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into ESF with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
Will I get into ESF with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
Will I get into ESF with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
Will I get into ESF with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
Will I get into ESF with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
Will I get into ESF with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
Will I get into ESF with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
Will I get into ESF with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry