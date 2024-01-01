Will you get into SUNY Empire State College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SUNY Empire State College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SUNY Empire State College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

SUNY Empire State College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into SUNY Empire State College.

For a more detailed breakdown of SUNY Empire State College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.0

Is your high school GPA good enough for SUNY Empire State College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at SUNY Empire State College is 2.0 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

SUNY Empire State College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.