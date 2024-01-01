Will you get into Tabor College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Tabor.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Tabor’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Tabor Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Tabor.
For a more detailed breakdown of Tabor College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|940.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.29
Is your high school GPA good enough for Tabor?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Tabor is 3.29 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Tabor is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Tabor with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at Tabor College
-
Will I get into Tabor with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Tabor College
-
Will I get into Tabor with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Tabor College
-
Will I get into Tabor with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Tabor College
-
Will I get into Tabor with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Tabor College
-
Will I get into Tabor with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Tabor College
-
Will I get into Tabor with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Tabor College
-
Will I get into Tabor with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Tabor College