Will you get into Tabor College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Tabor.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Tabor’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Tabor Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Tabor.

For a more detailed breakdown of Tabor College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 940.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.29

Is your high school GPA good enough for Tabor?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Tabor is 3.29 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Tabor is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.