Will you get into Temple University (TU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Temple University (TU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Temple University (TU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Temple University (TU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Temple University (TU).

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.59

Is your high school GPA good enough for Temple University (TU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Temple University (TU) is 3.59 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Temple University (TU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.