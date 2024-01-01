Will you get into Temple University (TU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Temple University (TU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Temple University (TU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Temple University (TU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Temple University (TU).
For a more detailed breakdown of Temple University (TU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.59
Is your high school GPA good enough for Temple University (TU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Temple University (TU) is 3.59 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Temple University (TU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Will I get into Temple University (TU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Temple University (TU)
Will I get into Temple University (TU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Temple University (TU)
Will I get into Temple University (TU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Temple University (TU)
Will I get into Temple University (TU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Temple University (TU)
Will I get into Temple University (TU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Temple University (TU)
Will I get into Temple University (TU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Temple University (TU)
Will I get into Temple University (TU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Temple University (TU)
Will I get into Temple University (TU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Temple University (TU)