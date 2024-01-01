Will you get into University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Maryland-College Park (UMD).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Maryland-College Park (UMD).

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1315.0 Average ACT N/A Average GPA 4.28

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) is 4.28 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.