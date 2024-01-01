Will you get into University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)?
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Maryland-College Park (UMD).
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1315.0
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|4.28
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) is 4.28 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
Will I get into University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
Will I get into University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
Will I get into University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
Will I get into University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
Will I get into University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
Will I get into University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
Will I get into University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)