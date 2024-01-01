Will you get into Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Texas A&M’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Texas A&M Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Texas A&M.

School Average Average SAT 1190.0 Average ACT 27.5 Average GPA 3.69

Is your high school GPA good enough for Texas A&M?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Texas A&M is 3.69 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Texas A&M is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.