Will you get into Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Texas A&M.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Texas A&M’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Texas A&M Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Texas A&M.
For a more detailed breakdown of Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) admissions requirements
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1190.0
|Average ACT
|27.5
|Average GPA
|3.69
Is your high school GPA good enough for Texas A&M?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Texas A&M is 3.69 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Texas A&M is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Texas A&M with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
Will I get into Texas A&M with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
Will I get into Texas A&M with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
Will I get into Texas A&M with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
Will I get into Texas A&M with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
Will I get into Texas A&M with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
Will I get into Texas A&M with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
Will I get into Texas A&M with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)