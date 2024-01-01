Will you get into University of Houston (UH)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Houston (UH).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Houston (UH)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Houston (UH) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Houston (UH).

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Houston (UH) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1150.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.75

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Houston (UH)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Houston (UH) is 3.75 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Houston (UH) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.