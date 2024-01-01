Will you get into University of Houston (UH)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Houston (UH).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Houston (UH)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Houston (UH) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Houston (UH).
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Houston (UH) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1150.0
|Average ACT
|25.5
|Average GPA
|3.75
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Houston (UH)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Houston (UH) is 3.75 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Houston (UH) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into University of Houston (UH) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at University of Houston (UH)
-
Will I get into University of Houston (UH) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at University of Houston (UH)
-
Will I get into University of Houston (UH) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at University of Houston (UH)
-
Will I get into University of Houston (UH) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at University of Houston (UH)
-
Will I get into University of Houston (UH) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at University of Houston (UH)
-
Will I get into University of Houston (UH) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at University of Houston (UH)
-
Will I get into University of Houston (UH) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at University of Houston (UH)
-
Will I get into University of Houston (UH) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Houston (UH)