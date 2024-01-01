Will you get into University of North Texas (UNT)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNT.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNT’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UNT Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNT.

School Average Average SAT 1095.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.46

Is your high school GPA good enough for UNT?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNT is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and UNT is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.