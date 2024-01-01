Will you get into University of North Texas (UNT)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNT.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNT’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UNT Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNT.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1095.0
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|3.46
Is your high school GPA good enough for UNT?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNT is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UNT is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UNT with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at University of North Texas (UNT)
Will I get into UNT with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at University of North Texas (UNT)
Will I get into UNT with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at University of North Texas (UNT)
Will I get into UNT with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at University of North Texas (UNT)
Will I get into UNT with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at University of North Texas (UNT)
Will I get into UNT with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at University of North Texas (UNT)
Will I get into UNT with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at University of North Texas (UNT)
Will I get into UNT with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of North Texas (UNT)