To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NAU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

NAU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into NAU.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.61

Is your high school GPA good enough for NAU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at NAU is 3.61 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and NAU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.