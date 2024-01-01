Will you get into Sam Houston State University (SHSU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Sam Houston State University (SHSU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Sam Houston State University (SHSU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Sam Houston State University (SHSU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Sam Houston State University (SHSU).
|School Average
|Average SAT
|990.0
|Average ACT
|21.5
|Average GPA
|3.3
Is your high school GPA good enough for Sam Houston State University (SHSU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Sam Houston State University (SHSU) is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Sam Houston State University (SHSU) does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Sam Houston State University (SHSU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 79% chance of getting accepted at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
-
Will I get into Sam Houston State University (SHSU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
-
Will I get into Sam Houston State University (SHSU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
-
Will I get into Sam Houston State University (SHSU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
-
Will I get into Sam Houston State University (SHSU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
-
Will I get into Sam Houston State University (SHSU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
-
Will I get into Sam Houston State University (SHSU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
-
Will I get into Sam Houston State University (SHSU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)