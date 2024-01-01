Will you get into Sam Houston State University (SHSU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Sam Houston State University (SHSU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Sam Houston State University (SHSU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Sam Houston State University (SHSU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Sam Houston State University (SHSU).

School Average Average SAT 990.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for Sam Houston State University (SHSU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Sam Houston State University (SHSU) is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

Sam Houston State University (SHSU) does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.