Will you get into University of Arizona ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UA.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UA’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UA Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UA.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.3
Is your high school GPA good enough for UA?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UA is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
UA does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UA with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Arizona
Will I get into UA with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Arizona
Will I get into UA with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Arizona
Will I get into UA with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at University of Arizona
Will I get into UA with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at University of Arizona
Will I get into UA with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at University of Arizona
Will I get into UA with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at University of Arizona
Will I get into UA with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at University of Arizona