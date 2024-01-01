Will you get into University of Arizona ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UA.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UA’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UA Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UA.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Arizona admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for UA?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UA is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

UA does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.