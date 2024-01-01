Will you get into Texas Lutheran University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into TLU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for TLU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

TLU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into TLU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Texas Lutheran University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1015.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.6

Is your high school GPA good enough for TLU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at TLU is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and TLU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.