Will you get into Texas Lutheran University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into TLU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for TLU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
TLU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into TLU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Texas Lutheran University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1015.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.6
Is your high school GPA good enough for TLU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at TLU is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and TLU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into TLU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Texas Lutheran University
Will I get into TLU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Texas Lutheran University
Will I get into TLU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Texas Lutheran University
Will I get into TLU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Texas Lutheran University
Will I get into TLU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Texas Lutheran University
Will I get into TLU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Texas Lutheran University
Will I get into TLU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Texas Lutheran University
Will I get into TLU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Texas Lutheran University