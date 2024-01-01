Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into The College of Wooster

Will you enjoy The College of Wooster as a transfer student?

Additional Transfer Info for The College of Wooster

The College of Wooster Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Wooster. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Wooster.

The College of Wooster chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Wooster CampusReel At Wooster, 3.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for The College of Wooster, click here

Can you transfer into The College of Wooster Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Wooster? Wooster requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Wooster also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Wooster requires a minimum of 32 credits.

What are The College of Wooster’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Wooster transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is The College of Wooster’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Wooster received 84 transfer applicants. The school accepted 38 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Wooster is 45.24%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Wooster. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

The College of Wooster chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 38 accepted transfer students, 19 students enrolled - that means the yield was 50.0%. Wooster accepts 46 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of The College of Wooster Watch Now

What are the The College of Wooster transfer GPA requirements? Wooster requires a minimum college GPA of 3.65 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Wooster requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.65.

Additional Transfer Info for Wooster Wooster has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Wooster? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Wooster. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Wooster... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Wooster is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Wooster then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Wooster Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Wooster website for more info.

Wooster accepts 45.24% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Wooster, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.65 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.8. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Wooster students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 550 680 615 SAT Reading 520 670 595 2018 Total SAT Score 1070 1350 1210 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 23 29 26 ACT Reading 23 32 27 2018 Total ACT Score 46 61 53 The College of Wooster’s average SAT score is 1210. To be a competitive applicant for The College of Wooster your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

The College of Wooster chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College