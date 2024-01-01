Will you get into The Sage Colleges?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into The Sage Colleges.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for The Sage Colleges’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

The Sage Colleges Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into The Sage Colleges.

For a more detailed breakdown of The Sage Colleges admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.2

Is your high school GPA good enough for The Sage Colleges?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at The Sage Colleges is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. The Sage Colleges is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.