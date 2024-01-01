Sign Up
    Will you get into The University of West Florida?

    This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of West Florida.

    To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of West Florida’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

    University of West Florida Admission Standards

    The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of West Florida.

    For a more detailed breakdown of The University of West Florida admissions requirements read here.

    School Average
    Average SAT 1025.0
    Average ACT 23.0
    Average GPA 3.78

    Is your high school GPA good enough for University of West Florida?

    The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of West Florida is 3.78 on a 4.0 scale.

    (You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

    This is a very competitive GPA, and University of West Florida is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.

    Common SAT Questions and Comparisons

    • Will I get into University of West Florida with a 1400 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at The University of West Florida
    • Will I get into University of West Florida with a 1200 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at The University of West Florida
    • Will I get into University of West Florida with a 1100 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at The University of West Florida
    • Will I get into University of West Florida with a 3.9 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at The University of West Florida
    • Will I get into University of West Florida with a 3.5 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at The University of West Florida
    • Will I get into University of West Florida with a 3.2 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at The University of West Florida
    • Will I get into University of West Florida with a 3.0 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at The University of West Florida
    • Will I get into University of West Florida with a 2.5 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at The University of West Florida

