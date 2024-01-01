Will you get into The University of West Florida?

University of West Florida Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of West Florida.

School Average Average SAT 1025.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.78

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of West Florida?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of West Florida is 3.78 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and University of West Florida is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.