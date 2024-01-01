Will you get into Union College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Union College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Union College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Union College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Union College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Union College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|510.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.32
Is your high school GPA good enough for Union College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Union College is 3.32 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Union College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Union College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Union College
Will I get into Union College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Union College
Will I get into Union College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Union College
Will I get into Union College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Union College
Will I get into Union College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Union College
Will I get into Union College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Union College
Will I get into Union College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Union College
Will I get into Union College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Union College