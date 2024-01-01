Will you get into Union College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Union College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Union College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Union College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Union College.

School Average Average SAT 510.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.32

Is your high school GPA good enough for Union College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Union College is 3.32 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Union College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.