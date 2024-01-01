Will you get into Union University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Union University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Union University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Union University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Union University.

School Average Average SAT 1145.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.76

Is your high school GPA good enough for Union University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Union University is 3.76 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Union University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.