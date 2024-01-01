Will you get into University of North Florida (UNF)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNF.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNF’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UNF Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNF.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of North Florida (UNF) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1155.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.91
Is your high school GPA good enough for UNF?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNF is 3.91 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and UNF is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into UNF with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at University of North Florida (UNF)
-
Will I get into UNF with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at University of North Florida (UNF)
-
Will I get into UNF with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at University of North Florida (UNF)
-
Will I get into UNF with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at University of North Florida (UNF)
-
Will I get into UNF with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at University of North Florida (UNF)
-
Will I get into UNF with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at University of North Florida (UNF)
-
Will I get into UNF with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at University of North Florida (UNF)
-
Will I get into UNF with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of North Florida (UNF)