Will you get into University of North Florida (UNF)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNF.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNF’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UNF Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNF.

School Average Average SAT 1155.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.91

Is your high school GPA good enough for UNF?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNF is 3.91 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and UNF is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.