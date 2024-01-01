Will you get into University of Bridgeport?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Bridgeport.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Bridgeport’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Bridgeport Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Bridgeport.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Bridgeport admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|920.0
|Average ACT
|20.5
|Average GPA
|3.04
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Bridgeport?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Bridgeport is 3.04 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. University of Bridgeport is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into University of Bridgeport with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 84% chance of getting accepted at University of Bridgeport
Will I get into University of Bridgeport with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at University of Bridgeport
Will I get into University of Bridgeport with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at University of Bridgeport
Will I get into University of Bridgeport with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at University of Bridgeport
Will I get into University of Bridgeport with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at University of Bridgeport
Will I get into University of Bridgeport with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at University of Bridgeport
Will I get into University of Bridgeport with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at University of Bridgeport
Will I get into University of Bridgeport with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at University of Bridgeport